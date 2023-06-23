Watch Now
Two people were rescued from a vehicle amid fast-moving waters near E-470

At around 2 p.m., AFR tweeted it was coordinating with Bennett-Watkins Fire Rescue and South Metro Fire Rescue to help the people trapped in an SUV that was surrounded by the fast-moving water.
Posted at 5:23 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 19:23:03-04

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were rescued from a vehicle amid fast-moving waters near E-470 Friday afternoon.

Aurora Fire Rescue shared photos and videos of the scene near E 56th Avenue and Hudson Road.

At around 2 p.m., AFR tweeted it was coordinating with Bennett-Watkins Fire Rescue and South Metro Fire Rescue to help the people trapped in an SUV that was surrounded by the fast-moving water.

Aurora Fire Rescue said it was working with dive and drone teams to make contact with the stranded people.

About an hour later, emergency crews were able to reach the SUV and rescue two adults who were taken to a medical center to be checked.

Initially, AFR believed there were 3 trapped victims, but two people were rescued from the vehicle.

Aurora Fire Rescue urged people to avoid the area due to streams developing near the area.

