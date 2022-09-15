Two people killed, several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were killed and several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Douglas County Wednesday evening.

The incident happened on Crowfoot Valley Road near Macanta Boulevard and Sapphire Point.

We are investigating a serious multiple car accident on Crowfoot Valley Rd in the the are of Macanta Blvd (near Sapphire Point). Crowfoot Valley Rd will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Use I-25 or HWY 83 @CRPoliceCO @ParkerPolice pic.twitter.com/unW3tU0OnV — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) September 15, 2022

Two people were killed, and several people were taken to the hospital, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.