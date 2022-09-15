Watch Now
Two people killed, several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Douglas County

Posted at 9:17 PM, Sep 14, 2022
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.  — Two people were killed and several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Douglas County Wednesday evening.

The incident happened on Crowfoot Valley Road near Macanta Boulevard and Sapphire Point.

Two people were killed, and several people were taken to the hospital, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

