Two men killed in multi-vehicle crash in unincorporated Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two men were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in unincorporated Douglas County Wednesday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Douglas County sheriff's deputies and the Castle Rock Fire Department were dispatched to a crash on Crowfoot Valley Road just north of Macanta Boulevard.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle was traveling north on Crowfoot Valley Road when the driver crossed into the southbound lane and struck the side of one vehicle. It then collided with another vehicle that was also traveling south.

The driver of the initial vehicle, 34-year-old Adam Reihl of Parker, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His passenger, 49-year-old Michael Reed of Parker, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In total, four vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators believe excessive speed and tire condition were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.