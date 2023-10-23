Two people die in crash on Interstate 70 at Central Park Boulevard late Sunday night, Denver police say

DENVER — Two people died in a crash on Interstate 70 at Central Park Boulevard, near Interstate 270 late Sunday night, Denver police said.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD officers are investigating a fatal crash involving 2 motorists. WB I70 is closed at Central Park Blvd. 1 person has been pronounced on scene. Expect delays in the area. Alternate routes advised. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are available. pic.twitter.com/UIeIq0fA1M — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 23, 2023

One person was declared dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries and then was later also pronounced dead.

Westbound I-70 was reduced to one lane at Central Park Boulevard Sunday night when the crash first happened just after 11:30 p.m.

All lanes weren't clear on westbound I-70 until nearly 7 hours later just after 6 a.m. Monday, causing traffic delays for the morning commute.

Traffic was diverted onto westbound I-270 to Interstate 25 then back south.

There are a bunch of drivers off roading in the dirt to get back from 270 to I-70. pic.twitter.com/Wxn2yzF9jH — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) October 23, 2023

Some people were driving in the grass to get back to I-70 from I-270, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

