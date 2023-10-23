Watch Now
Two people die in crash on Interstate 70 at Central Park Boulevard late Sunday night, Denver police say

A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-70 and Central Park Bvld. earlier Monday morning. Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber has the latest road conditions (as of 8 a.m.)
Posted at 11:31 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23

DENVER — Two people died in a crash on Interstate 70 at Central Park Boulevard, near Interstate 270 late Sunday night, Denver police said.

One person was declared dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries and then was later also pronounced dead.

Westbound I-70 was reduced to one lane at Central Park Boulevard Sunday night when the crash first happened just after 11:30 p.m.

All lanes weren't clear on westbound I-70 until nearly 7 hours later just after 6 a.m. Monday, causing traffic delays for the morning commute.

Traffic was diverted onto westbound I-270 to Interstate 25 then back south.

Some people were driving in the grass to get back to I-70 from I-270, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

