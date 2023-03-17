Two men found dead by Boulder county investigators near Nederland

Two men were found dead by Boulder county investigators near Nederland on Thursday afternoon.

Boulder County Sheriff’s investigators were called at 2 p.m. to do a welfare check on the resident of a home who had not been heard from over the course of several days.

The home is in the 3900 block of Ridge Road. Once there, detectives found one man dead outside of the home and then discovered another male dead inside of a vehicle near the home.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said it believes the two deaths are related but does not believe there’s a threat to the public.

The cause of death of the two men has not been released and their identities will be released once family have been notified.