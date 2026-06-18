Two Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies die in off-duty motorcycle crash in Idaho

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — Two Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies died in an off-duty motorcycle crash Tuesday evening, according to Idaho State Police and a Colorado Fraternal Order of Police announcement Thursday.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ethan Powers, Sgt. Jeremy Coleman and his son-in-law Nathan McCormick, were riding motorcycles in Idaho when the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck attempted to pass another vehicle in a marked no-passing zone. When the pickup driver crossed the highway's double-yellow centerline, the driver collided with the three motorcyclists on the other side of the roadway.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was a 60-year-old woman from Colorado Springs. The three motorcyclists were all also from Colorado. Powers, 35, was from Timnath; Coleman, 45, was from Berthoud; and McCormick, 26, was from Loveland.

The Idaho County Coroner's Office released the three men's identities after their families were notified of the fatal crash.