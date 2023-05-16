Watch Now
2 lanes of EB I-70 blocked near 32nd Ave. after an 18-wheeler crashed Tuesday morning in Wheat Ridge

Semitruck crashed on EB I-70 near 32nd Ave. in Wheat Ridge Tuesday morning
After an 18-wheeler crashed on the eastbound side of Interstate 70 Tuesday morning, two lanes were blocked near 32nd Ave. in Wheat Ridge. Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said the two lanes could be closed for several hours to clean up the wreck.
Posted at 5:34 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 08:14:43-04

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — An 18-wheeler crash on Interstate 70 has blocked two of three lanes on the eastbound side of the highway near 32nd Ave. Tuesday morning.

The semitruck ran into the Jersey barrier, according to Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, a public information officer for the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said Eastbound 6th Ave. is a good alternative for morning commuters.

There's no confirmation yet on if there were any injuries or any other vehicles that were involved, Moltrer said.

The two lanes could be closed for several hours to clean up the wreck, Luber said. There's no ETA yet on when this wreck will be cleaned up and the lanes cleared, according to Moltrer.

