2 lanes of EB I-70 blocked near 32nd Ave. after an 18-wheeler crashed Tuesday morning in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — An 18-wheeler crash on Interstate 70 has blocked two of three lanes on the eastbound side of the highway near 32nd Ave. Tuesday morning.

The semitruck ran into the Jersey barrier, according to Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, a public information officer for the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said Eastbound 6th Ave. is a good alternative for morning commuters.

There's no confirmation yet on if there were any injuries or any other vehicles that were involved, Moltrer said.

Two lanes blocked with a major wreck of a semi on EB 70 near 32nd on the west side of town. pic.twitter.com/DaKiHMefVj — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) May 16, 2023

The two lanes could be closed for several hours to clean up the wreck, Luber said. There's no ETA yet on when this wreck will be cleaned up and the lanes cleared, according to Moltrer.

This semi will take some time to clear off EB 70 near 32nd. Expect two lanes will be closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/ivx0NvkX0m — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) May 16, 2023