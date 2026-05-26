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Two injured, dozens displaced in three-alarm apartment fire in Aurora

About 50 residents from 24 apartments are displaced due to the fire
Aurora apartment fire displaces 50 residents, injures two early Tuesday morning
Aurora Fire Rescue
Two residents were hospitalized with smoke inhalation after a fire tore through an apartment building at 797 N. Dillon Way
Aurora apartment fire displaces 50 residents, injures two early Tuesday morning
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AURORA, Colo. — Dozens of people were displaced and two injured Tuesday morning when a fire ripped through an apartment building.

The fire at 797 N. Dillon Way was reported at 1:24 a.m.

Firefighters needed to rescue several residents using ladders.

The roof collapsed making it unsafe for firefighters to remain inside the building.

"The building was evacuated and despite aggressive interior fire attack, firefighters were forced to withdraw from the building and are fighting fire from the exterior," Aurora Fire Rescue wrote.

Two residents were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. They were "expected to be ok," according to the fire department.

About 50 residents from 24 apartments were displaced due to the fire which is under investigation.

The fire department warned smoke would be visible to drivers on I-225 just north of east 6th Avenue.

Firefighters will remain on scene putting out any hot spots through the morning.

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