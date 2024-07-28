Two injured after a shooting in Aurora, police say

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were injured in a shooting early Sunday, police say.

The incident was first reported around 4:30 a.m. in the area of East 16th Avenue and Nome Street.

Police received several reports of shots fired according to police spokesperson Sydney Edwards.

They found two adult males with gunshot wounds, one of them has life-threatening injuries, said Edwards.

One adult male was transported from the scene with a broken ankle.

"Officers have detained one adult male in connection to this incident. Their part in the shooting is unclear at this time," Edwards wrote in a press release.

Investigators were looking into what led up to the shooting.

Several street around the scene were closed.

We will update this story as we get new details.