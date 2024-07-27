2 teens shot in Aurora after argument escalates amid large gathering

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating an exchange of gunfire during a large gathering of people that left two teens wounded early Saturday morning. One person was arrested.

It happened just after midnight in the 800 block of S. Naples Way.

Police said the large gathering moved to the street, where an argument escalated to an exchange of gunfire.

A teenage boy was found at the scene with a severe gunshot wound, according to the Aurora Police Department. A second victim, a juvenile male, arrived at a hospital a short time later with severe injuries from a gunshot wound.

Police arrested a juvenile male who was seen carrying a weapon at the time officers arrived. They said the juvenile’s involvement in the shooting is unknown at this time.

The names of those involved have not been released.