Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

2 teens shot in Aurora after argument escalates amid large gathering

aurora police generic.png
KMGH
aurora police generic.png
Posted at
and last updated

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating an exchange of gunfire during a large gathering of people that left two teens wounded early Saturday morning. One person was arrested.

It happened just after midnight in the 800 block of S. Naples Way.

Police said the large gathering moved to the street, where an argument escalated to an exchange of gunfire.

A teenage boy was found at the scene with a severe gunshot wound, according to the Aurora Police Department. A second victim, a juvenile male, arrived at a hospital a short time later with severe injuries from a gunshot wound.

Police arrested a juvenile male who was seen carrying a weapon at the time officers arrived. They said the juvenile’s involvement in the shooting is unknown at this time.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Last Call: Sundance Steakhouse & Saloon in Fort Collins closes its doors
Denver nonprofit helping bridge Colorado labor shortage gap by teaching trade skills
Denver City Council skeptical of Mayor Mike Johnston's affordable housing sales tax plan
Unhealthy air quality has Coloradans concerned about short, long-term health impacts
Chime Banking App refunds money to Aurora woman after scammer drains account

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help