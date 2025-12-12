Two Denver deputy sheriffs arrested on charges of third-degree assault of at-risk adult

DENVER — Two deputy sheriffs were arrested on charges of third-degree assault of an at-risk adult, the Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) said Thursday.

Denver Deputy Sheriff Sergeant Carla Gentempo and Sheriff Deputy Jason Gentempo were arrested by the Denver Police Department. Sheriff Elias Diggins put them both on investigatory leave Thursday.

Deputy Jason Gentempo became a deputy sheriff in 2005 and was most recently assigned to the Downtown Detention Center. Sergeant Carla Gentempo became a deputy sheriff five years later in 2010 and was last working in the Administration Division.

The Office of the Independent Monitor was notified of the charges against both deputy sheriffs, according to the Denver Sheriff's Office, and the Public Integrity Division has opened an investigation.