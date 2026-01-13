Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two dead, one injured in two-alarm Westminster house fire

Westminster police and fire departments are investigating deadly fire in the 7200 block of Marshall Court
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police and fire departments are investigating the cause of a house fire that killed two and injured one person.

The first calls to 911 started coming in shortly after midnight Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived in 7200 block of Marshall Court they found the home engulfed in flames and called for a second alarm.

The ages of those injured and killed was not available early Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

