Two 18-year-olds arrested in connection with fatal road rage shooting in Aurora June 5

AURORA, Colo. — Two 18-year-olds were arrested on Monday in connection with a fatal road rage-related shooting in Aurora on June 5.

SWAT officers with the Aurora Police Department arrested Juan Carlos Rivas-Luna and Aracely Enriquez. They are both 18 years old and live in Aurora. Rivas-Luna faces one charge of first-degree murder and Enriquez faces one charge of accessory to first-degree murder.

They were arrested along the 1000 block of Hanover Street.

The arrests came one week after the shooting.

Just before 10 p.m. on June 5, officers responded to a report of a shooting along S. Havana Street near E. Idaho Place in the Dayton Triangle neighborhood.

They found a man — identified as 48-year-old Stephen Dennis Qualls, according to the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office — with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Officers determined that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident. They said the suspects had been in a red or maroon Ford Explorer with tan trim.

No other details were available and the investigation is ongoing. Anybody who has information on this case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.