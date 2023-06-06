Aurora police search for suspect in deadly road-rage shooting Monday night

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police have asked for help finding the suspect in a deadly road-rage shooting.

In a tweet, APD said they're looking for a red or maroon Ford Explorer with tan trim.

Officers got a call about a shooting in the Dayton Triangle neighborhood Monday night.

APD has only revealed that the victim was a 48-year-old Denver man. He was rushed to the hospital with a single gunshot wound, but later died at the hospital.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release his name once his family has been told.

UPDATE: The Major Crime Homicide Unit is now investigating what is preliminarily believed to be a fatal road-rage shooting.



We are asking for the public's help with info about a suspect vehicle, described as a red or maroon Ford Explorer with tan trim. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 6, 2023

APD doesn't have any details about the driver of the Ford Explorer that investigators believe was involved and haven't made any arrests.

Anyone who was driving on South Havana Street just before 10 p.m. Monday between East Alameda Avenue and East Idaho Place, and saw a car matching the APD description driving erratically, is asking to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). If you have any video of the car mentioned, investigators want to see it.