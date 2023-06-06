Watch Now
Aurora police search for suspect in deadly road-rage shooting Monday night

48-year-old Denver man died after incident in the Dayton Triangle neighborhood
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jun 06, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police have asked for help finding the suspect in a deadly road-rage shooting.

In a tweet, APD said they're looking for a red or maroon Ford Explorer with tan trim.

Officers got a call about a shooting in the Dayton Triangle neighborhood Monday night.

APD has only revealed that the victim was a 48-year-old Denver man. He was rushed to the hospital with a single gunshot wound, but later died at the hospital.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release his name once his family has been told.

APD doesn't have any details about the driver of the Ford Explorer that investigators believe was involved and haven't made any arrests.

Anyone who was driving on South Havana Street just before 10 p.m. Monday between East Alameda Avenue and East Idaho Place, and saw a car matching the APD description driving erratically, is asking to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). If you have any video of the car mentioned, investigators want to see it.

