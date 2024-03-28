Watch Now
Truck driver convicted in crash that killed Wyoming family of 5 on I-25 in Weld County

Posted at 8:12 PM, Mar 27, 2024
DENVER — A jury on Wednesday convicted a truck driver in connection with a Weld County crash that killed a Wyoming family of five in June 2022.

Jesus Puebla was found guilty of 10 counts, including five counts of vehicular homicide - reckless driving, vehicular assault - reckless and careless driving.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on June 13, 2022, on northbound Interstate 25 at mile marker 243 and involved four vehicles, including a Kenworth semi-truck. Five people in a 2015 Ford Edge were killed, and the driver of another vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of the semi-truck, later identified as Puebla, rear-ended the Ford Edge after the SUV slowed for northbound traffic up ahead. The collision set off a series of other crashes involving two other vehicles.

It is believed the Kenworth struck the Ford Edge a second time before the semi-truck hit the cable rail in the median, coming to a stop.

All five victims in the Ford Edge were family members from Gillette, Wyoming, and included:

• Aaron Godines, 20, who was the driver
• Halie Everts, 20
• Christina Godines, 47
• Tessleigh Godines, 3 months
• Emiliano Godines, 51

Puebla was not injured injured in the crash.

Court documents state the semi-truck was traveling at 76 mph at the time of the crash, while the Ford Edge was traveling at roughly 6 mph.

Puebla's sentencing is scheduled for June 21 at 1:30 p.m.

