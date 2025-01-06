Trial begins after man alleges excessive force during incident with Aurora police

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo.. – Nearly four years after an Aurora man was tackled and tased by police officers – claiming his civil rights were violated – the trial against those officers began Monday in an Adams County courtroom.

Preston Nunn III, is suing the officers claiming the department used excessive force against him during the May 2021 incident which garnered attention following body camera footage which became public later that year.

“No human being should be treated in that fashion, I don’t care what color you are,” said civil rights activist Alvertis Simmons outside the Brighton courtroom.

Body camera footage of the May 2021 violent arrest showed Aurora officers tackling and then using a Taser on Nunn during a traffic stop near E. Iliff Avenue and S. Buckley Road.

According to APD, the incident began when Nunn was pulled over by police after allegedly nearly striking officers who were conducting an unrelated traffic stop on May 15.

The footage showed an officer asking Nunn for his license and registration, who can be seen handing over documents to the officer.

As the officer said “I’m about to tow your vehicle”, Nunn could be seen still in the vehicle moving around to which the officer yelled: “What are you digging for? Stop digging!”

The officer, who had his weapon drawn, asked Nunn “why are you digging in your pants like that?” before ordering him to put his hands on his face.

A few seconds later, Nunn exited the vehicle and was wrestled to the ground by officers before being Tased.

Nunn was unarmed and charges against him were later dropped.

Simmons claims Nunn was Tased several times and “beat to the white meat of his head.”

In September 2021, the body camera footage came to light and former Aurora police chief Vanessa Wilson announced an internal affairs investigation had been launched “out of an abundance of caution” to which the police union responded “in the eyes of the bargaining unit, this officer didn’t do anything wrong.”

At that time, the officer was placed on paid administrative leave.



Before the body camera footage came into the public view, APD’s Use of Force Review Board in June 2021 cleared the officer of wrongdoing but recommended additional training. In September 2021, Nunn publicly addressed the incident.

"When I first got stopped, I thought it was just a traffic stop. I didn't know I was going to be beaten that way or attacked that way, to be honest, but when he approached the car, I just really thought he was overdoing it," Nunn said during a press conference. "When he approached the car and asked for my license, registration and insurance, which I was ready to provide for him, he didn't give me to time to provide it, he just over pressed the whole situation."

Nunn’s family called for the officers to be fired.

In a release at the time, APD alleged that on May 15, 2021 at around 12:18 a.m. while officers were conducting a separate traffic stop, “the suspect vehicle came into the officers’ lane, nearly striking them with the car. One of the officers was able to catch up to that vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. While conducting the stop – as seen in the video – the driver was not fully cooperative with the officer’s instructions and repeatedly kept reaching towards concealed parts of his body and his vehicle, ignoring the officer’s commands to stop.”

According to a lawsuit filed in 2023 against eight officers, Nunn said he was reaching for his wallet.

Aurora’s police union had said the officer used de-escalation skills during the incident.

“During that entire contact, the subject being contacted never cooperated with the police. There were other people on scene, who were not police officers, who were telling him to cooperate and he is still failing to do so," the police union said in a 2021 statement.

The trial is expected to last around one week.