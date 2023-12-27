"Treecyling" options across the Denver metro area

Cities across the Denver metro area are offering environmentally friendly options for Coloradans to get rid of their Christmas trees and old lights.

You can bring your tree to one of the city's dropoff locations and they'll recycle it for you.

Westminster

In the City of Westminster, residents can drop off your Christmas trees at the City Park Fitness Center lower parking lot from 6 a.m-8 p.m.

Parker

The Town of Parker will take your trees at Salisbury Park through Jan. 29 from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Mulch is available for residents while supplies last for the first week of January.

Lakewood

In the City of Lakewood, Lakewood's Greenhouse will accept trees through Sunday, Jan. 7 from city residents only. The trees will be turned into mulch, and Lakewood residents can request some of the mulch.

Tree dropoff will be available every day from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. They will not accept wreaths, garland or tree limbs.

Naturally, they ask that you make sure you remove all tinsel, ornaments, decorations lights and tree stands before dropoff. They won't take those items, and neither will the City and County of Denver. You can't put them in Denver's purple recycling carts either.

However, you can drop off old holiday lights that are broken or burned out at the Cherry Creek Recyling Drop-Off or Blue Star Recyclers until Dec. 31.

Highlands Ranch

In Highlands Ranch, there are four places taking trees for recycling:



Dad Clark Park – 3385 Asterbrook Cir.

– 3385 Asterbrook Cir. Redstone Park – 3280 Redstone Park Cir.

– 3280 Redstone Park Cir. Toepfer Park – 9480 Venneford Ranch Rd.

– 9480 Venneford Ranch Rd. Highland Heritage Regional Park – 9651 S. Quebec St., Highlands Ranch

Douglas County

Douglas County will accept your trees at these locations:



Bayou Gulch – 4815 Fox Sparrow Road, Parker

– 4815 Fox Sparrow Road, Parker Challenger Regional Park – 17299 E. Lincoln Ave., Parker

– 17299 E. Lincoln Ave., Parker Fairgrounds Regional Park – 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock

– 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock Highland Heritage Regional Park – 9651 S. Quebec St., Highlands Ranch

Denver

Beginning on Jan. 2, in the City and County of Denver, you can recycle your tree at these locations on weekdays:



Cherry Creek Transfer Station – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.)

– 7301 E. Jewell Ave. Havana Nursery – 10450 Smith Rd. (enter on Smith Road)

– 10450 Smith Rd. Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (next to the Denver Animal Shelter)

These sites will be available to recycle your tree until Jan. 31.

You have three Saturdays to drop off your trees on a weekend. Recycling will be available Jan. 13, 20 and 27 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at these places:



Sloan’s Lake Northwest Parking Lot – W. Byron Pl. and Yates St.

W. Byron Pl. and Yates St. Bruce Randolph School – E. 40th Ave. and Steele St.

E. 40th Ave. and Steele St. Fred Thomas Park – 2400 Quebec St.

2400 Quebec St. Evie Dennis School Campus – 4800 Telluride St.

4800 Telluride St. Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave.

1271 W. Bayaud Ave. Carson Elementary - 5420 E 1st Ave.

5420 E 1st Ave. Kennedy High School – Newland St. and Brown Pl.

Newland St. and Brown Pl. Slavens Elementary – 3000 S Clayton St.

The trees will be turned into mulch that Denver residents can pick up for free in the spring at the city's annual mulch giveaway.

Castle Rock

In the Town of Castle Rock, residents can bring your tree to three parks or the Douglas County Fairgrounds.



Founders Park – 4671 Enderud Blvd.

4671 Enderud Blvd. Metzler Ranch Par k – 4175 Trail Boss Drive

k 4175 Trail Boss Drive Paintbrush Park - 3492 Meadows Blvd.

- 3492 Meadows Blvd. Douglas County Fairgrounds - 500 Fairgrounds Road

Castle Rock turns the trees into mulch as well, which is then used in town-owned parks and other landscaped areas. It's available on a first-come, first-served basis to residents from April-October.

Aurora

The City of Aurora has these places available for Christmas tree recycling through Jan. 8:



Del Mar Park – 12000 E. Sixth Ave. (at Peoria Street in the west parking lot)

12000 E. Sixth Ave. (at Peoria Street in the west parking lot) Saddle Rock Golf Course – 21705 E. Arapahoe Road (west of E-470)

21705 E. Arapahoe Road (west of E-470) Olympic Park – 15501 E. Yale Ave. (east of Chambers Road)

Arvada

In the City of Arvada, residents can drop off their used Christmas trees at Stenger Sports Complex through Jan. 15 every day from 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Mulch is made available free of charge at the site when the city collects your tree.

