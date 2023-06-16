Train derails near Suncor Refinery Friday morning

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A train derailed outside Suncor Refinery Friday morning. Brighton Boulevard closed between E. 56th and 60th Avenues, Commerce City police tweeted.

When a Denver7 photographer arrived on scene, he found train cars tipped on their side.

BNSF Railway is the responding agency. The tankers were empty, so BNSF Railway said the wreck doesn't pose an environmental hazard.

And there is no estimated time of reopening yet, Commerce City PD said.

There is no ETA for reopening. #COTraffic — Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) June 16, 2023