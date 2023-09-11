Trail Ridge Road reopens after temporary closure as light snow hits Colorado's high country

The road that crosses the Continental Divide in Rocky Mountain National Park temporarily closed Monday morning due to unsafe driving condition as light snow covered the high country across Colorado.

Kyle Patterson, spokesperson with RMNP, said Trail Ridge Road closed at 8 a.m. at Rainbow Curve on the east side and Milner Pass on the west side due to snow and ice on the road. The road is the highest paved road in any national park in the country, crossing the Continental Divide at an elevation of 12,183 feet.

It reopened around 9:30 a.m. For the latest updates on the road's conditions, call the recorded status line at 970-586-1222.

Rocky Mountain National Park The view on Sept. 11, 2023 at 7:38 a.m. from the Rocky Mountain National Park Alpine Visitor Center.

The road will close for the season at a later date. In 2022, it officially closed to vehicles on Oct. 24.

Scattered light showers will focus on the high country and east of the Continental Divide, the National Weather Service said Monday, especially over the southern mountains and Palmer Divide.

Temperatures are much colder this week than previous weeks. The eastern plains will stay about 10 to 15 degrees below normal Monday.

While Tuesday should stay more sunny and dry, we'll see some more precipitation later this week around the state.