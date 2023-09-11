A cool and soggy start to the week across the Denver metro area

DENVER — We'll see a cool and soggy start to our week, with a few lingering showers and fog for the morning drive.

There will be a little clearing and a slight chance of storms and showers this afternoon. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 60s on the plains, with more 60s and low 70s in the mountains.

Warmer and drier weather will settle in starting Tuesday, but temperatures will remain below normal. We'll see more sunshine tomorrow, with highs in the 70s across the Denver metro area.

Looking ahead to a cooler, wetter week around Denver metro area

Afternoon highs will be in the 70s from Tuesday through Thursday, but 60s again on Friday. There will also be another round of storms and showers to end the week.

Skies will clear for the weekend and we'll see a return of the 80s by Sunday.

