'Tragic and horrifying': Aurora neighbors react to deadly teen shooting after car break-in

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora neighborhood has been left in shock after police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a teenand injuring another after they allegedly attempted to break into his car.

People who live nearby described the neighborhood as a typically quiet and calm place — ideal for raising a family. On Wednesday night, that was all interrupted after the fatal shooting.

Denver7 heard from neighbors who live near the intersection of E. 59th Place and Flanders Street where the victim was found.

"It's a place where kids play in the street. It's a place where kids play with the kids next door," said a woman who lives nearby, who did not want to be identified.

She has been raising her children in the neighborhood for a few years and never imagined it would be a place where a tragedy like this one would unfold.

"It's been a shock and mostly just confusion," she said.

The Aurora Police Department said two teenagers were trying to break into a car when the vehicle owner, 27-year-old Orest Schur, confronted them.

The teens sped away in another suspected stolen vehicle, police said, and Schur got in his car and chased after them.

The pursuit came to an end when the teens crashed into a fence near a home. Police said Schur fired shots at both teens — killing one of them. Someone later found the victim nearby.

Aurora police said the other injured teen ran into a nearby family member's home and then went to the hospital.

Schur is facing one charge of first-degree murder and one charge of attempted first-degree murder.

"This was a couple of teenagers doing something irresponsible, which we all know teenagers just do," the neighbor said. "Unfortunately, the one who passed is not going to have a chance to grow up and make better choices. You know, every kid messes up. But every kid deserves a chance to grow up and learn what it means to be a responsible adult in our community."



Now, this tight-knit neighborhood is left trying to make sense of it all.

"It's tragic. It's horrifying in the most personal close way," the neighbor said. "It just breaks my heart."



The injured teen is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.