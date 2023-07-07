Aurora man arrested in teen’s shooting death after attempted car break-in, police say

AURORA, Colo. – A man was arrested Thursday following the deadly shooting of a teen involved in an attempted car break-in late Wednesday night, police said in a news release Thursday.

Orest Schur, 27, is facing one charge of each of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a teen who was allegedly trying to break into his vehicle near the intersection of E. 59th Place and Flanders St.

Police said the incident happened at around 11:20 p.m., when residents in the area heard a car alarm go off and observed two people dressed in all black trying to break into a Hyundai Elantra. The owner of the vehicle, Schur, confronted the suspects.

The suspects – identified by police as teens, one them a 13-year-old boy – sped away in another suspected stolen car. Schur, who was armed, chased after them in his Elantra until the teens crashed a short distance away on East 58th Circle near the intersection with E. 58th Ave.

“During the incident, Schur fired several shots at the people he suspected of trying to break into his car, striking both,” police said in a news release Thursday.

One of the teens was rushed to the hospital where he later died of his wounds, police said. The teen’s identity has been released pending notification to his family, “but it is believed to be a teenaged boy,” the release states.

The other teen, wounded by the gunshot, ran to a nearby relative’s home and went to the hospital. The boy was only identified as being 13 years of age. He is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913. 7867.