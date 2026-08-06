DENVER, Colo. — A traffic light malfunction at one of Denver's busiest intersections has drivers, pedestrians, and scooter riders on edge after witnesses reported the signal showing green in all directions simultaneously.

The intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Mississippi Avenue sees tens of thousands of drivers pass through daily. Denver resident Jill Gallegos said she uses the intersection regularly and witnessed the malfunction on July 25.

▶️ Denver intersection traffic light malfunction alarms drivers

Traffic light malfunction at busy Denver intersection raises safety concerns among residents

"It looked like it was red on all sides, and then it would turn green on all sides. So it was just super, super dangerous," Gallegos said.

Gallegos said she reported the issue to the city.

"I called 311, and I let them know that there was going to be an accident because people were just whipping through," Gallegos said.

She said the problem was not isolated to a single day.

"It was just different days throughout the week," Gallegos said.

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure looked into the issue when Denver7 brought it to their attention. A spokesperson said the controller log showed what could have been a potential voltage issue that occurred on July 27. The department said it has "not seen or heard of any issue since and it is currently operating correctly."

However, comments in a neighborhood Facebook group suggest the malfunction may still be occurring, with some residents reporting problems as recently as this past weekend.

DOTI says drivers who witness any potential malfunctions should call the Denver Police Department non-emergency line — not 311 — for a faster response.

Gallegos said the stakes are high given the volume of foot and scooter traffic in the area.

"There's always people on scooters and walking, like depending on the time of day, even that late at night, like there's always people out," Gallegos said.

She said she fears the situation will escalate without intervention.

"Somebody's going to get injured or in a car accident for sure," Gallegos said.

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