Town of Windsor set to purchase 300 acres of open space to preserve

WINDSOR, Colo. — The Town of Windsor plans to purchase 300 acres of land for open space and wildlife habitat preservation after receiving approval from the Windsor Town Board last week.

The land is located between Colorado Boulevard and N. 15th Street, south of Harmony Road.

The town said this $20.9 million purchase will "ensure the land remains undeveloped, preserving agriculture and vital wetland and riparian habitat within Windsor," while also creating the opportunity for recreation, which may include trails and spots to view wildlife.

The town entered a contract with a private owner for this space. The closing date has been set for April 15.

"We are so excited to take this step toward making this purchase a reality,” said Wade Willis, manager of Windsor’s Open Space & Trails. “With so many preservation and recreation opportunities, this property has the potential to become a real gem of our open space system here in Windsor.”

This property's 300 acres would serve as a big part of the town's goal to preserve 1,300 acres of open space, which was recommended in the town's 2024-2029 strategic plan.

Windsor voters in November 2022 approved a 0.25% sales tax increase to help purchase open space throughout the town. Funds from this will partially pay for the acquisition. The total cost — $20.9 million — includes about $12.9 million for the land and $8.4 million for water rights associated with the property.

“By approving the sales tax increase two years ago, our residents made it clear that preserving these open spaces is a priority to them,” Town Manager Shane Hale said. “We’re thrilled to take this important step toward that goal with such an amazing property that will forever showcase Windsor’s commitment to open space preservation.”

