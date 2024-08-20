Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Town of Castle Rock to consider sales tax increase to support public safety needs

The sales tax increase would go alongside conservative budgeting measures and would allow them to hire 40 additional public safety personnel over the next five years.
castle rock rock park.png
AIRTRACKER7
castle rock rock park.png
Posted
and last updated

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Castle Rock town council members will discuss a tax increase on Tuesday night that the town says would address public safety needs.

Town officials say the sales tax increase would go alongside conservative budgeting measures and would allow them to hire 40 additional public safety personnel over the next five years.

This sales tax increase would go up by 0.2 percent – that'd be 20 cents on a 100-dollar purchase, for example.

It would generate about $3.75 million a year, which would allow for the hiring of 18 fire and 22 police personnel.

During public comments submitted over the past couple of months, Castle Rock residents voiced concerns about the already high cost of living with inflation.

If the ballot question is approved on August 20, it'll be on the November ballot.

Election day is November 5, 2024.

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Woman becomes living donor after Denver7 story about another donor
300 goats graze on Ken Mitchell Open Space in Brighton to reduce wildfire fuel
Colorado takes steps to reduce greenhouse gas from garbage
Task force reveals bus safety recommendations following Littleton aide's arrest
Caught on camera: Denver park ranger helps save man's life

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.