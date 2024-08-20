Town of Castle Rock to consider sales tax increase to support public safety needs

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Castle Rock town council members will discuss a tax increase on Tuesday night that the town says would address public safety needs.

Town officials say the sales tax increase would go alongside conservative budgeting measures and would allow them to hire 40 additional public safety personnel over the next five years.

This sales tax increase would go up by 0.2 percent – that'd be 20 cents on a 100-dollar purchase, for example.

It would generate about $3.75 million a year, which would allow for the hiring of 18 fire and 22 police personnel.

During public comments submitted over the past couple of months, Castle Rock residents voiced concerns about the already high cost of living with inflation.

If the ballot question is approved on August 20, it'll be on the November ballot.

Election day is November 5, 2024.