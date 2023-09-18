Tournament at Lizzie's Axe Throwing in Northglenn expected to bring in people from across the U.S. to compete

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A Colorado axe throwing hall in Northglenn will host people from across the country for a tournament this week.

"The Fall River 40, which is a national Tier 1 tournament- we're part of the World Axe Throwing League- so with that, we get to host this large tournament and get throwers from all across the U.S. to come and compete in this space," Zach Silver, the owner of Lizzie's Axe Throwing in Northglenn, said.

There are two Lizzie's Axe Throwing locations. You can find the Northglenn hall off West 104th Ave.

"We've been throwing in this location for just about a year. We opened last October, so we've been throwing in this location for just about a year," Silver said.

With that name you might be thinking, "Who is Lizzie and where did that name come from?"

"It's based off of Lizzie Borden, who was an axe murderer, back in the 1800s. She was acquitted, so not guilty, " Silver said.

While the story behind the business could be considered pretty dark, since Lizzie beat the case, Silver said he feels it's OK.

There are a total of four throwing disciplines including knives, hatchet, big axe and duels.

"We have a pro team here at Lizzie's made up of some incredible axe throwers and knife throwers," Silver said.

That passion for axe throwing took Lizzie’s Axe Throwing team to Iowa, California, Alaska, and more, to compete. Being on a team is a commitment that dedicated member Don Swedberg said he takes pride in.

"The biggest thing for me is just the camaraderie. It is a sport that has been around for centuries, not as it is today, but it's something WATL has been around about seven years. So, it's really organized the sport of axe throwing," Swedberg said.

As Lizzie's Axe Throwing gets ready for the tournament, Swedberg said no matter your level of skill you can come on out to have some fun.

"It's one of those things i mean, whether it be a date night or a family night. It's fun to just come out and throw some axes. It's also good to get your frustrations out," Swedberg said.

Swedberg shared that he throws about three times a week especially with their tournament coming up this week.

