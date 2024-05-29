Severe weather watches and warnings issued for Eastern Colorado

DENVER — Severe weather watches and warnings have been issued for Eastern Colorado Wednesday as afternoon storms pop up over the area.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning Wednesday afternoon for parts of northeastern Adams County. The warning expired at 3 p.m.

The NWS said a brief touchdown of a landspout tornado was recorded near Leader, Colorado. The storm was moving east at 15 mph.

Departures to Denver International Airport from other locations were grounded due to wind conditions in Denver. The ground stop continues until 3:45 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms and severe weather outbreaks are expected to continue on Colorado's eastern plains throughout the day and evening. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Eastern Colorado until 9 p.m.

NWS

Large hail and strong winds in areas east of I-25 will be the main threat, according to the NWS.

Additional rainfall is possible in areas along the urban corridor such as Greeley, Mead and Firestone.

The storms stick around each afternoon through the start of the weekend. So far, it looks like Sunday will be warmer and drier with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s on the plains! The warming trend sticks around into the first week of June.

The state sees an average of 27 tornadoes during May and June, with June being the busiest month with an average of 17 tornadoes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

There have been more than 2,100 tornado events recorded in Colorado and at least five deaths related to twisters since 1950.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream