Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Tips HVAC experts say you need to know before Colorado's first cold blast

Denver7 met with an HVAC expert for some tips on how to prepare your home before the cold settles in.
Tips HVAC experts say you need to know before Colorado's first cold blast
HVAC EXPERT.png
Posted
and last updated

AURORA, Colo. — With a cart full of Christmas lights, Michael in Aurora is getting ready for the holiday season.

But he told Denver7 Friday night that there's one thing missing to help him get in the spirit.

"Oh, it's a little warm," he laughed. "I want it to be colder."

His wish will come true this weekend with a blast of winter-like weather on its way to Colorado.

Denver could see its first measurable snowfall of the season, which would be one of the latest arrivals ever.

THERMOSTAT.png

"I love it. I want it," Michael said. "I'm from Michigan originally, so I love the cold. I love the snow."

The incoming cold weather means many homeowners will be cranking up the heat for the first time this season.

Denver7 met with Luke Munson of Done Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric for some tips on how to prepare your home before the cold arrives.

"I imagine, with the cold coming in, we're probably going to be pretty packed this weekend," Munson said.

hvac experts heat.jpg

Munson walked us through how to prepare your home for the coldest temperatures so far this season, starting with your filter.

"This is super easy to do," he said. "You know, in crawl spaces, attics, it'll be a little tougher, but in most instances, this is the most key piece of maintenance," he said.

Munson said replacing your filter once a month will help your system run at its best. And there could be consequences for neglecting it.

"The furnace can run actually far too hot, and that's where we can run the risk of potential fire hazards," Munson said.

FILTER.png

Before temperatures take a nosedive, Munson recommends taking your system through a test run. He also is reminding homeowners to switch their thermostats from the cool setting to heat.

Back in Aurora, homeowners like Michael are already bracing for the first cold blast of the season.

"I am making sure my attic and all my insulation is good to go," he said.

claire image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Claire Lavezzorio
Denver7’s Claire Lavezzorio covers topics that have an impact across Colorado, but specializes in reporting on stories in the military and veteran communities. If you’d like to get in touch with Claire, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.