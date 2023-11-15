Watch Now
Tickets for Denver Zoo Lights go on sale Wednesday

There will also be nightly ice-carving exhibitions and seasonal treats. The zoo's 80 acres will have over 2 million lights, including new animated light sculptures.
Posted at 9:41 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 11:41:04-05

Tickets go on sale Wednesday for a Denver holiday favorite for 33 years now.

Denver Zoo members can make a reservation to go to Zoo Lights between November 24-December 1. The general public can buy a ticket for December 2-January 7.

The zoo's 80 acres will have more than 2 million lights, including new animated light sculptures this year. There will also be nightly ice-carving exhibitions, seasonal craft cocktails and treats.

If you want to go, you'll have to act fast. There's a limited number of tickets each night. You can find the schedule here.

Tickets for the general public start at $25 for adults and $18 for children. Members get a slight discount with adult tickets going for $20 and kids for $13.

There will be an adults-only night on Monday, November 20, and a sensory-friendly night on New Year's Eve, December 31.

The earliest ticket you can get for Zoo Lights on Sundays-Thursdays is 5 p.m. The last possible time you can reserve a ticket for is 7:30 p.m. The zoo closes at 9 p.m.

Fridays-Saturdays, first entry also starts at 5 p.m., but last entry will be at 8:30 p.m. Grounds close at 10 p.m. on those days.

