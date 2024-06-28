Three people injured in Aurora shooting late Thursday evening

AURORA, Colo. – Three people were taken to a hospital after a shooting on Smoky Hill Road late Thursday evening.

Aurora police said two women and a man were injured in the shooting.

One woman and a man were seriously injured and the other woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported between Quincy Avenue and Evanston street.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting and there was no information on any suspect or suspects.

Smoky Hill Road remained closed Thursday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.