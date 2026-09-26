Three people hospitalized after shooting in downtown Denver, near 19th and Market

DENVER — Three people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in the 1900 block of Market Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

Denver Police said officers are investigating the shooting and that all three victims were located and transported to a hospital. Investigators are working to develop information about a possible suspect, police said.

No further details on the victims' conditions or a possible motive were immediately available.

Denver Police said updates will be posted as they become available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.