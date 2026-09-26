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Pedestrian killed on I-25 in Mead area; all southbound lanes closed between Hwy 119 and 66

No estimate has been given for when lanes will reopen.
southbound I-25 closed south of Hwy 66
Colorado Department of Transportation
southbound I-25 closed south of Hwy 66
Posted
and last updated

MEAD, Colo. — A semi-truck struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 25 in the Mead area early Saturday morning, closing all southbound lanes between Highway 119 and Highway 66.

A semi struck the person around 4:53 a.m. Trooper Sherri Mendez told Denver7.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating how the person came to be on the Interstate, Mendez said.

There was no estimate given for how long southbound lanes will remain closed.