Three of five PopUp Denver businesses to stay downtown after free rent ends

DENVER — The Downtown Denver Partnership recently announced an expanded phase two of its PopUp Denver program, which gives financial assistance and coaching to local entrepreneurs willing to occupy currently vacant store fronts along 16th Street Mall. As the DDP and the city work to restore the downtown area to pre-pandemic traffic levels, they believe that shouldering some of the big costs will be the key to encouraging more businesses to come in.

But as new businesses get ready to apply for this second phase, winning businesses of phase one are reaching the end of their free rent. According to the Downtown Denver Partnership, of the five selected businesses earlier this year, three plan to stay on 16th Street beyond the end of their rent abatement. The DDP still sees the program as a success, director of economic development Sarah Wiebenson said, and the group is taking lessons from phase one into phase two.

“As with any kind of entrepreneurial effort, you may not have 100% success rate,” Wiebenson said. “I think in this case, each of the businesses had a great opportunity to test out the downtown market. In some cases, it may not have worked out as a permanent option, but it was such a good experience for them to have.”

One of those who decided to leave at the end of the free rent period was Silas “Jolt” Ulibarri, owner of Gallery 16 art studio. Jolt is well known in the community for his amazing murals, and said he was excited to set up shop in such an iconic Denver location.

“My art is always very Denver centric, representing Denver, so it was only right that we’d be right here,” Jolt said. “You’ve never really seen anything, like, a gallery like this on the mall.”

Denver7 spoke to Jolt during his going away party for his shop. He spoke at length about his appreciation for the program and his time on 16th Street, but also about the issues entrepreneurs in Denver are currently facing.

“It’s a challenge just having a small business, period,” he said. “This was, you know, a very great opportunity. It was cool. But then you have other things that are working against it. You’ve got crime out here on the mall that needs to be dealt with… The gallery business is a hard business to be in.”

Even still, Jolt said he encourages other entrepreneurs in the Denver area to throw their hats in the ring for the PopUp Denver Program. As a proud Denverite, he wants to see small businesses flourish and the culture downtown redevelop.

“I would encourage people to go for it,” Jolt said. “It’s a great opportunity, you know, on the economic level, and then bringing more culture here as well.”

The Downtown Denver Partnership is in the process of studying foot traffic patterns and sales tax data to determine how the customer base has fluctuated post-pandemic. Their initial findings show a strong return to dining and experiential businesses, Sarah Wiebenson said. But challenges still remain in daytime business due to the lack of return to office work.

“We’re looking at business retention through amenities, creating a reason to commute. Thinking about, you know, what are you missing out on by staying home? What is it downtown that’s compelling enough to come to work more than two days a week?” Wiebenson said. “I think the goal is not to return to what was, but to build back better.”

The Downtown Denver Partnership plans to start accepting applications for PopUp Denver phase two in February 2023. Ten finalists will be selected to receive rent abatement and marketing assistance. In phase one, more than 150 applications were received.