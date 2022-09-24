Denver program offers free rent to fill empty storefronts

DENVER (AP) — A new program in Denver is offering at least three months of free rent to small businesses and entrepreneurs who set up shop in empty storefronts in areas of the city that are struggling to recover from the pandemic.

Colorado Public Radio reports Downtown Denver Partnership’s Pop-Up Denver program started last year with five spaces on the 16th Street Mall and $200,000 in city funds.

The group is launching a second phase using part of a $2.4 million investment funded by the federal government’s pandemic aid package.

The goal is for participating businesses to move into the spaces permanently after the free rent period ends.