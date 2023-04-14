Watch Now
Three Denver police officers receive minor injuries during a disturbance call early Friday morning

Posted at 2:54 PM, Apr 14, 2023
DENVER — Three Denver police officers received minor injuries during a disturbance call early Friday morning.

According to police, A DPD officer responded to a call for a welfare check in the 600 block of North Pennsylvania Street at around 12:30 a.m.

Police said while the officer was on scene talking to the person who made the call, a man came out of the building and attacked the officer by removing his badge and cutting the officer, according to a tweet.

When other officers responded, the man allegedly injured the two other officers, police said.

The three Denver police officers were treated for cuts and abrasions and released from a hospital, according to DPD.

The man, identified by police as Neil Hagerty, 57, was taking into custody and is being held on investigation of Aggravated Assault to a Peace Officer, police tweeted.

