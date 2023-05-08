Threat of severe weather reaches Colorado by Wednesday

DENVER — After a relatively calm start to the week for Colorado weather, severe storms will move in by Wednesday along the urban corridor and eastern plains.

Denver7 Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said Wednesday could bring hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes on the eastern plains.

The chances for showers and storms starts Monday, when some precipitation may impact the plains in the afternoon and evening, particularly from Monument Hill to Akron to Holyoke, according to the National Weather Service out of Boulder.

Cloudy week ahead of us, with some showers and storms

On Tuesday, scattered thunderstorms and showers will move into the northern foothills and northeastern plains, NWS said. Highs will stay warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and a few spots reaching 80 by the afternoon.

Wednesday's weather is a bit dependent on how storms move over the state on Tuesday, NWS said. If there are more storms than expected Tuesday, it's possible that Wednesday will have a slower start with fewer storms and cloudy conditions. NWS said this is a low-end possibility.

Some of Wednesday's storms will become severe, especially on the eastern plains and I-25 corridor.

The next few days of storm activity could impact Colorado's burn scars.

Some of the storms Monday may form over recent burn areas, though they will likely move quickly over those spots, so there isn't a flash flooding threat. The exception is the Cameron Peak bur scar, where there is a limited threat of flooding on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, all burn areas will likely see a limited flood risk.

Precipitation is likely to continue across much of the state Thursday into Friday morning. Overcast skies will hang around Colorado on Thursday, and could bring 1 to 2 inches of snow to the mountains above 9,000 feet, while the eastern plains will only see rain.

As of Monday afternoon, the weekend looks wet with scattered showers likely.