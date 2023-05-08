A mild and dry start to the week for the Denver metro area

It will be another beautiful May day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s across the Denver metro area and northeastern plains.

More 50s and 60s are in store for the Colorado high country this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

A few isolated storms are possible this afternoon on the eastern plains, but the risk of severe weather is low. There will be a slightly better chance of strong storms east of I-25 on Tuesday night. Highs will be closer to 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon before these storms develop.

Cloudy week ahead of us, with some showers and storms

The risk of severe weather goes up on Wednesday. We'll see some stronger afternoon thunderstorms closer to the Denver metro area that afternoon. The threat includes larger hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Cooler weather will settle in on Thursday. We'll see more cloud cover than sunshine, with scattered storms and showers.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.