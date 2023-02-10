Thousands of bicyclists expected to be rolling around Denver Friday for Winter Bike to Work day

Thousands of bicyclists are expected to be rolling around Denver Friday for Winter Bike to Work day.

It’s an annual day of riding organized by Way to Go and encourages people who regularly ride all year round and introduces new people to cycling.

Nisha Mokshagundam, Way to Go program manager, shared a few tips for riders on a colder winter day.

“Make sure you are highly visible. It’s a a little bit darker in the winter, so make sure you’ve got a good set of bike lights both on the front and the rear of your bike.” Mokshagundam said. “Try to wear bright colors so you’re visible to drivers and wear a lot of warm layers.”

Waytogo.org is a good place to help you find a route to work. On the site, there’s a tool to help you find a commute path that works for you using bike lanes and paths.

On Winter Bike to Work day, there are over 50 break stations where cyclists can find snacks, drinks and giveaways. Here’s a map to help you find a location.

Organizers encourage riders to register for free to be counted. Over 2,500 riders have signed up as of 7 a.m. Friday.

Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber also reminded motorists to be on the lookout for an increase of bicyclists out and about in metro Denver Friday.

This is one of the many bike to work break stations set up around town today for winter bike to work day. This is in front of the Denver City and County building. pic.twitter.com/3P9gqoiiAV — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) February 10, 2023