Thousands expected to "bike to work" Wednesday across Colorado

Thousands of people across Colorado are expected to change up their commute Wednesday and bike to work.

In 2022, more than 19,000 in the Denver metro area participated.

The goal is to support commuters in the metro choosing a different option to get to work, which saves money, improves health, lowers stress— all while reducing traffic and improving air quality.

It’s a great morning for @DRCOGorg’s Bike to Work Day! Stop by and see us by 9 a.m. today, June 28, on the High Line Canal west of Chambers Road by the Aurora Municipal Center. We have breakfast burritos courtesy of Bicycle Aurora! pic.twitter.com/TPOlIGXQ89 — City of Aurora, CO (@AuroraGov) June 28, 2023

Are you taking part in #BikeToWorkDay? NPD Chief May rode in and stopped by the @NorthglennCo bike to work day station! He even made a ‘bike smoothie!’ Where are you biking today? Share your journey! pic.twitter.com/KgFowclnbu — Northglenn PD PIO (@NorthglennPDPIO) June 28, 2023

This free annual event is hosted by the Denver Regional Council of Governments' Way to Go program.

If you want to try it, your rote may be different on a bike than it is in a car.

The Way to Go Program Manager Nisha Mokshagundam who helped organize the event advises, "the very first thing I would recommend, especially if you're not used to commuting by bike is make sure you're aware of what your route looks like. So open up Google Maps... and put in your start location, your end destination, and then see a bunch of options to get there."

Organizers ask participants to register here.

You'll be entered into a drawing to win prizes, and you can find stationsserving up breakfast, treats and drinks.

You can find a map for all the stations across the metro here.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) hosted the largest breakfast station in the region Wednesday on Bannock Street in front of the Denver City and Council Building.

Happy Bike to Work Day! It's a beautiful morning here at Civic Center Park, so stop by with your #JoyrideCrew at the Way to Go station on Bannock Street and 14th! #BTWD2023 #WayToGo pic.twitter.com/0JnjK39paf — Denver Regional COG (@DRCOGorg) June 28, 2023

Come and join us for Bike To Work Day at Creekside Park! pic.twitter.com/pL5Zidomom — Glendale CO Police (@Glendale_PD_CO) June 28, 2023

Who's #BikingToWork today? 🖐 Does your journey look as good as this one?



Whatever the scenery looks like, have fun and enjoy the ride. Be safe along the way.

If you are #BikingToWork in Douglas County, post a picture of what your trip to work looked like. #BikeToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/kXT2i3ev8n — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 28, 2023

Denver police hosted a bike registration at the city's "bike to work" breakfast station Wednesday. The department gave away free decals with a seven-character ID code to those who registered that's tamper-resistant and intended to be a visible deterrent to thieves.