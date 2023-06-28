Watch Now
Thousands expected to "bike to work" Wednesday across Colorado

Bike to Work Day organizers ask participants to register online and you'll be entered into a drawing to win prizes. Participants can find stations serving up breakfast, treats and drinks.
Posted at 7:29 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 10:00:53-04

Thousands of people across Colorado are expected to change up their commute Wednesday and bike to work.

In 2022, more than 19,000 in the Denver metro area participated.

The goal is to support commuters in the metro choosing a different option to get to work, which saves money, improves health, lowers stress— all while reducing traffic and improving air quality.

This free annual event is hosted by the Denver Regional Council of Governments' Way to Go program.

If you want to try it, your rote may be different on a bike than it is in a car.

The Way to Go Program Manager Nisha Mokshagundam who helped organize the event advises, "the very first thing I would recommend, especially if you're not used to commuting by bike is make sure you're aware of what your route looks like. So open up Google Maps... and put in your start location, your end destination, and then see a bunch of options to get there."

Organizers ask participants to register here.

You'll be entered into a drawing to win prizes, and you can find stationsserving up breakfast, treats and drinks.

You can find a map for all the stations across the metro here.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) hosted the largest breakfast station in the region Wednesday on Bannock Street in front of the Denver City and Council Building.

Denver police hosted a bike registration at the city's "bike to work" breakfast station Wednesday. The department gave away free decals with a seven-character ID code to those who registered that's tamper-resistant and intended to be a visible deterrent to thieves.

