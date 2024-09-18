Thornton police seek driver who allegedly deliberately struck, seriously injuring pedestrian

THORNTON, Colo. – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an alleged hit-and-run driver who, according to investigators, deliberately struck a pedestrian last Friday.

The pedestrian suffered serious bodily injuries.

At around 7:35 p.m. on September 13, police said the pedestrian “shouted for the driver to slow down,” according to a Thornton PD news release.

Police said the driver of the vehicle – believed to be a 1990s Honda Civic pictured in the photo below – turned around and “deliberately drove into the pedestrian.”

Thornton police shared photos of the vehicle which had wheels that do not match and a red and white sticker on the rear window on the driver’s side.

Thornton police ask anyone who has information or recognizes the vehicle to contact their tip line at 720-977-5069.