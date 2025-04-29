Thornton police arrest suspect in connection with attempted abduction of teen near middle school

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton police have arrested a suspect in connection with Monday's attempted abduction near Thornton Middle School.

The department said a 15-year-old girl had been walking near Thornton Middle School on Monday around 11:20 a.m. when a male suspect attempted to grab her. He then fled the area.

Thornton Police Department Thornton Police Department published this map to show where they believe an attempted abduction occurred mid-morning on April 28, 2025.

School resource officers learned about the incident around 4 p.m. and located video surveillance showing the attempted abduction, police said.

Thornton police shared information about the attempted abduction shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, including a description of the suspect, who was a white man with a slim to medium build wearing a long-sleeve shirt, jeans, glasses and a black backpack. Police also reported that a red sedan with a white bumper may have been involved.

Thornton Police Department Thornton police shared this photo of a suspect accused of attempting to abduct a 15-year-old girl near Thornton Middle School on April 28, 2025.

"Thornton police are working closely with Adams 12 Five Star Schools to ensure the safety of students and staff as the investigation continues," police said on Monday evening. "Students and families are encouraged to stay alert and take simple precautions, such as walking in groups, reporting suspicious behavior, and reviewing safe walking routes. Students should avoid approaching unknown individuals or vehicles, trust their instincts, and seek help immediately if they feel unsafe."

