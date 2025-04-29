Police: Man tried to abduct 15-year-old girl near Thornton Middle School

THORNTON, Colo. — Investigators are searching for a man who reportedly tried to abduct a 15-year-old girl near Thornton Middle School Monday morning.

According to the Thornton Police Department, the girl was walking near the school around 11:20 a.m. Monday, when a man tried to grab her. The girl resisted, and the man took off.

Thornton PD said school resource officers were notified of the incident just before 4 p.m.

Thornton Police Department

Surveillance cameras captured the man following the attempted abduction. He is described as a white male, roughly 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a slim to medium build and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and glasses. He was also carrying a black backpack.

The man may be associated with a red sedan with a white bumper, according to Thornton police.

Thornton Police Department

Thornton PD said it is working with Adams 12 Five Star Schools "to ensure the safety of students and staff as the investigation continues." The department is also urging students and families to stay alert and take simple precautions, like walking in groups and reporting suspicious behavior.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call the Thornton PD tip line at 720-977-5069. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.