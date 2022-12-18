Thornton PD searching for missing St. Joseph's Hospital ICU nurse, mother of two

DENVER, Co — Thornton Police needs the public's help in searching for a missing mother of two children.

According to the family of Sarah Hart, a 35-year-old ICU nurse manager at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Denver, they last heard from her shortly before 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Hart's husband Michael tells Denver7 Hart was traveling in a white 2016 Audi Q5 SUV to visit her mother in Parker Friday afternoon, but never made it there.

Attempts to contact her cellphone when straight to voicemail and her last pinged location was at Fairfax Park in Commerce City, an area her family says Hart has never been to.

Thornton PD listed Hart in a national missing person's index Saturday and asks anyone with information to contact their department at 720-977-5124.