'This has been happening too much': Family of man killed in Highway 285 semi truck crash speaks out

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The family of a man killed in a deadly crash on Highway 285 near Conifer a week ago is speaking out for the first time.

Loved ones said Scott Miller, 64, was on his way home from the grocery store, less than 6 miles away from his house, when he was killed after a semi-truck rolled over on the highway, dumping its load onto five vehicles, one of which was occupied by Miller.

"We had just talked. I had just talked to him probably 10 minutes on the phone before he died," said Miller's wife, DeAnn Miller. "And then I got stuck in the traffic, and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, another accident.' And how ironic, I got a detour home, and it was my husband that was in that accident."

Family of Scott Miller

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) troopers said Ignacio Cruz-Mendoza was driving a semi southbound on US 285 near Conifer. when he allegedly drove off the edge of the road, rolling the semi onto its side and dumping a load of pipes and angle iron on top of five vehicles at around 5 p.m. near milepost 232 south of Conifer.

Miller was killed in the crash and another driver suffered serious injuries. Cruz-Mendoza was arrested and charged with vehicular assault and vehicular homicide.

On Monday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials told Denver7 Investigates Cruz-Mendoza was in the U.S. illegally and had been ordered to be removed to Mexico less than two weeks before the crash. The agency had been aware of Cruz-Mendoza since an arrest in Jefferson County in April of 2002. Since then, an ICE spokesperson said, the suspect had faced multiple removals and returned to Mexico at least 16 times. The latest was on May 29 of this year.

During the suspect's initial court appearance in Jefferson County Court Tuesday, the victim's wife, DeAnn, and the couple's daughter, Michelle Tusa, gave emotional testimony before a judge.

"It's just so hard when somebody's taken from you out of nowhere. He was just young. He was only 64 and I just want everybody to know my dad was fun. He was an awesome dad. He was an awesome grandfather. He left behind a grandson and a granddaughter, and they miss him. We're all gonna miss him," said Tusa.

Tusa told Denver7 that her father was a truck driver himself and well-respected business owner who hauled water in the mountains.

"It was of his utmost concern, the safety of the truck drivers that drive heavy big rigs up in the mountains," said Tusa, "He's — since I was a kid, he’s always told me to be careful to drive around trucks, especially in the mountains because it takes an extreme amount of skill, to drive equipment like that through mountain roads with steep grades and you just never know who you’re driving next to."

Miller's family said this is all just the beginning of their push for justice and more awareness.

"I would just like to protect other people on the road, because this has been happening too much, too much. And if his death is going to mean anything, it's going to mean that people are more aware, and that truckers, as a profession, are more careful," added Tusa.

Cruz-Mendoza is currently being held on a $50,000 cash surety bond.

He's due back in court on July 31.

