This Colorado Girl Scout won’t quit as she pitches Thin Mints and life lessons

THORNTON, Colo. — This is a story about determination, told through the lens of a Girl Scout who refuses to let rejection slow her down.

And just because it’s snowing, it doesn’t mean you can miss work, especially if it's a job you’ve had for 8 years and you’re only 12 years old.

“I started in kindergarten as a Daisy,” Lorelai Rish said.

Mike Castellucci

On this snowy day, Lorelai sets up shop outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, ready to meet any challenge.

She's only 12, but she's heard it all.

"Some people will say 'I’m on a diet,' or 'I'm diabetic,' or 'I'm on a special diet,' or they've already bought some," Lorelai said. "I don’t have a dollar on me. I take cards and PayPal."

She can’t finish her thought before someone passes by and interrupts, sometimes politely declining.

But she never looks back.

Lorelai is one of Colorado’s top sellers. Her goal: 5,000 boxes. This weekend: 500.

Mike Castellucci

The next morning, it's sunny outside a Sam's Club, though it's cold in the shade.

She pitches Thin Mints and life lessons.

"We do a cookie booth meeting where we rehearse. I’ve dealt with rejection easily. I’ll ask them, they say yes or no, and if it's a no, I say, 'Have a great day. That’s all I need to do. I don’t have to make it into a big deal," Lorelai said.

Of course, that success has come through countless rejections along the way.

But she’s always kind and understanding, and that’s for the people who don’t buy anything.

"Selling 5,0000 boxes is not easy, but I’ll still accomplish it," she said.

Life lessons from a 12-year-old Girl Scout.