Thinking of using fireworks this weekend? Here's why doctors say you should think again

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Fourth of July is a time for family, food and fireworks, but you should consider leaving that last part to the professionals.

Dr. Benson Pulikkottil, medical director at the burn & reconstruction center at Swedish Medical Center, believes the risk is just too great.

“Every year we can pretty much guarantee we will have some sort of mangled hand injury,” said Pulikkottil. “Your best fireworks show is a professional's worst show. So no matter how good you think your show is going to be, it's never going to be as awesome as you think. And it comes in with a lot of risk.”

When handled incorrectly, fireworks can be extremely dangerous.

“A few years ago, we had a patient who accidentally held a firework too long and it exploded within his hand,” said Pulikkottil. “Causing massive bony injuries, arterial injuries, venous injuries, soft tissue injuries.”

He said if you do decide to handle fireworks on the Fourth, make sure you keep the kids out of it. If something is ignited and goes out, don’t go back to reignite it.

“There have been many patients that I've had to deal with and take care of and reconstruct that have thought that the firework was out,” said Pulikkottil. “When they go back, it explodes, causing significant facial injuries, significant hand injuries. Of course, that could have been avoided”

If you're thinking of opting for sparklers instead, think again. Sparklers are not as harmless as they appear. They can burn up to 2,000 degrees — hot enough to melt metal.

In addition, make sure to keep children away from any grilling you might be doing.

“Children don't know what a grill is, or they don't know the heat capacity of a grill,” said Pulikkottil. “Have a safe zone of about three to five feet. Keep the grill about 10 feet from the house. Always clean up excess buildup of grease and fat on your grill so it doesn't ignite.”

If you do end up getting hurt this holiday weekend, there are some immediate steps you can take to avoid aggravating the injury.

“You want to wash this area with soapy water, get it clean, get all of the organic material, whether it's mud, whether it's other types of agents, get it all off,” said Pulikkottil. “If you have some non-adherent dressing like Vaseline... wrap it up with that… put some cotton around it, gauze, and then just get yourself over to somebody who can see and evaluate these injuries.”