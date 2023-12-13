“They tore our family apart": Family speaks out after loved on shot and killed in Westminster KFC parking lot

WESTMINSTER, Colo.— Police are still investigating after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Kentucky Fried Chicken in Westminster around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 18.

"It's really hard just thinking about him and remembering him and not crying about him being upset,” said Delfina Meza.

Meza said it's hard to get through each day without her cousin Fernando Fabian Marquez, 21, fondly called Fabi.

“We're a very close family so we have each other and we're just missing him now,” said Meza.

"We're barely holding on. Now we do it for him. I tell my parents and my brothers we can't be selfish. It's no longer about us,” said Fabi’s sister, Paola Marquez.

Fabi’s family says they are holding out hope that the person or people responsible for shooting and killing him will be found soon. His body was found in the parking lot of Kentucky Fried Chicken on Federal Boulevard.

Family members say they're not sure why Marquez was at Kentucky Fried Chicken and police have not released a motive in this case. However, they say they are looking for three males who were spotted running from the scene.

Investigators shared surveillance video showing a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt running from the scene. Two other men were also spotted taking off. One was wearing a red hoodie and a third in a dark hoodie.

"He didn't fight with anybody. He didn't. There wasn't anybody he didn't get along with, so that's what detectives say makes it so difficult because we don't know who it could have been,” said Paola.

Now, all Fabi's family has are the memories.

"He was so friendly. He would talk to anybody who came across him. He was always joking always making us laugh,” said Meza.

“It was never about him. It was always about everyone else,” said Paola.

“They tore our family apart,” said Meza. “I hope somebody will come up and say something and we can get information about who is responsible for this.”

Westminster Police are asking anyone with any information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Fabi's family says they started a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.