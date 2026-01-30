ESTES PARK, Colo. — "In the standard age of divisive horrible stories about things going on in our world, here's a feel good story."

Those were the words of Valerie in Estes Park, who wrote to Denver7 earlier this week. She told the story of two Estes Park business owners who own the Scratch Deli and Bakery. They moved to the town just eight months ago.

On Monday, their house burned to the ground. They lost everything. And now, the community has rallied around them.

Mike Castellucci

Valerie's note ended with: "This is Estes Park! We take care of our people!"

I wanted to meet a few of the people helping the family, so I drove up from Denver to Estes Park to hear that community's story.

When Betty and Joe Edwards moved here eight months ago, they didn't know anyone. They also didn't know how much family they had here.

They do now.

Brian Schaffer heard about the fire. He's the fire chaplain in Estes Park. He also runs the Crossroads Assistance Ministry in town.



See how neighbors stepped up for the Edwards family, in the video player below:

These small business owners lost everything in a house fire. Their neighbors in Estes Park stepped in to help

"I can be there for victims of a tragic incident like a house fire to help meet the needs immediately and I really enjoy volunteering to help my community," Schaffer said.

"Yeah, everything is gone," Joe said. "We even had money in the house that we lost."

Mike Castellucci

Brian went to work. He called the YMCA of the Rockies. The YMCA donated one of their family cabins located at the Estes Park Center.

More donations are coming in.

Patti Brown is the editor of the Estes Valley Voice. She is covering the story, but she's also an Estes Park resident.

"People show up. They lean in," Brown said. "This family did not have renter's insurance. We do know each other. If we don't know someone directly, we know someone who knows that person."

Joe says he feels blessed. He says they've only been there eight months, and they do indeed feel like they have family in Estes Park.