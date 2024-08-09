These Colorado Big Lots stores are set to close, including in Denver area

DENVER – Retailer Big Lots announced this week it was closing more stores than first announced and the list shows 8 of 14 Colorado locations will go out of business.

Among the Colorado stores are three in Colorado Springs, one in Aurora and another in Littleton.

In a filing last month with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Big Lots said it was planning to close 35 to 40 stores by the end of the year. In a more recent SEC filing, the company increased the number of potential closings to 315 in order to "aggressively address underperforming stores."

The list of Big Lots stores in Colorado set to close include:

Aurora: 6626 South Parker Road

Colorado Springs: 1900 S. Academy Blvd

Colorado Springs: 2975 New Center Point

Colorado Springs: 5085 N Academy Blvd

Grand Junction: 2401 N Ave

Greeley: 2628 11th Ave

Littleton: 8100 W Crestline Ave

Longmont: 2151 Main St

According to its website, all three Colorado Springs locations will close, but other Big Lots stores in Aurora, Brighton, Lakewood, Pueblo, Westminster and Wheat Ridge would remain open.

"The U.S. economy has continued to face macroeconomic challenges including elevated inflation, which has adversely impacted the buying power of our customers," Big Lots said in an SEC filing.

Big Lots continued to be hit by sluggish sales, reporting net sales decreased by 10% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2023.

This comes as Big Lots reduced its footprint in fiscal year 2023 from 1,425 locations to 1,392. Of the 1,392 stores Big Lots operates, the company considers 244 of them "underperforming."