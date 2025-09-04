The victim in the Fort Morgan mid-air collision was a retired Air Force Captain

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — The Denver woman who died in a mid-air collision involving two small planes at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport on Sunday is a retired Air Force Captain.

Friends of 35-year-old Kristen Morris said she will be remembered for her leadership, positivity and adventurous spirit.

“She knew the risk she was taking with the passions that she had, especially when it came to flying,” said friend Rhoda Bargas.

Morris was an Air Force Wounded Warriors Coach. Leading injured active Air Force members and veterans in events like swimming and volleyball.

The team is coping with the loss by supporting one another and remembering Morris’s impact.

Local 1 dead, 3 injured following mid-air collision at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport Robert Garrison

“She was doing something she loved, and I will forever remember her as one of the most kind and pure-hearted people I've ever met,” said friend Allison Smith.

The International Aerobatic Club, which hosted the competition in Fort Morgan Sunday, shared that “the accident happened during final approach following a competition flight.”

Morris was a pilot in one of the Extra EA 300 planes. Her passenger and the two people in the other Cessna survived with injuries.

Fort Morgan is an uncontrolled airport, which means it does not have a control tower.

Her friends sajid Morris was an experienced pilot, flying C-130s while in the Air Force.

“She loved riding motorcycles, she loved flying her private plane, she loved volleyball, and all the adaptive sports,” Bargas said. “She loved being with her friends, and she was always smiling and being goofy.”

International Aerobatic Club Kristen Morris

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

The veterans tell Denver7 the loss is particularly tough because the Air Force Wounded Warriors program lost another coach in a separate incident the same weekend.

“We're all here for each other,” Smith said. "That's kind of how we're all getting through it, just trying to focus on the good times that we did have with them.”